Watson Hits First Pro Homer in Loss to Capitales

Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







QUÉBEC CITY, QC - On a second-straight night of offensive woes, centerfielder Ben Watson notched his first professional homer and third hit in the last two nights to provide Washington with its lone spark in the series opener in Québec City at the Capitales, a 6-1 loss.

Pitching dominated the game until the bottom of the fifth when Kyle Crowl hit a three-run homer to left, his 21 st of the year, to make it 3-0 Québec and charge three to Kobe Foster, who was tagged for a fourth run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Jesmuel Valentin. He was charged overall with four runs in his six innings, which snapped Washington's streak of seven straight quality starts. Foster walked three and fanned four.

Greg Duncan, over from Windy City in a trade earlier in the week, made his Capitales debut and faced just one over the minimum after Watson's homer led the seventh off for Washington. The only other guy to reach base was Ethan Wilder with a leadoff single in the third inning.

Washington threatened with the tying run at the dish in the eighth and two outs. Three Hillier, on the eighth pitch of his battle, lined a ball at 102 mph to right field but Justin Gideon made the play to end the inning.

Two unearned runs came in during the eighth on a two-run single by Valentin against Danny Diaz, who was tagged for one of the runs while the other went to Christian Diaz's line.

The fate of Washington's playoff magic number tonight lies in the hands of Lake Erie and Mississippi. If Lake Erie wins, Washington's playoff magic number goes down to nine but they'd fall to two back in the Central. If Mississippi wins, the number doesn't move tonight but Washington remains a game back in the division race.

Sebastian Rodriguez takes the mound in the middle game tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Washington will work against Québec righty Braeden Allemann.







Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.