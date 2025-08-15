Mississippi Drops Game Three And Series To Evansville

Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (40-40) became the first team to drop a home series to the Evansville Otters (29-52) with an 8-3 loss on Thursday night. Brian Williams battled through his five and two-thirds innings as he gave up six runs to the Otters. The offense struggled to put hits together and get back into the ballgame.

Evansville struck first in the top of the first with two singles from their first two hitters. A run came home on a safety squeeze by Logan Brown as the second run came home when Keenan Taylor grounded into a fielder's choice. Mississippi got a run back in the bottom of the first when Brayland Skinner (1-for-4) and Kyle Booker (3-for-4) singled. Skinner scored on a sacrifice fly by Travis Holt (1-for-3).

Cohen Wilbanks hit his first professional homerun on a drive to right with two outs in the top of the second to extend the Evansville lead. The Mud Monsters did close the lead once again on an RBI single by Karrell Paz (1-for-2) in the bottom of the third. It was as close as the Mud Monsters would get as they never tied or took the lead in this one.

Two runs in the top of the fifth inning for Evansville gave them a commanding lead over the game but still Mississippi was in striking distance. The second came off the bat of Taylor who tripled to right centerfield, a play in which Skinner laid out and collided with right fielder Karrell Paz. Both players remained in the game. After Booker tripled to right centerfield in the fifth inning and scored on a groundball by Travis Holt it was a 5-3 game. For Holt the two RBIs on the night upped his total to 50 on the season, a team-high for the Mud Monsters.

Evansville got a run in the sixth when Graham Brown collected his third hit of the night, a double down the left field line scoring Wilbanks. In the bottom of the seventh, Evansville starter, Alex Canney walked the first batter and hit the second. He was quickly pulled from the game as he was struggling with command having not thrown a strike in the inning. Nolan Thebiay came to face Skinner with runners on first and second. Skinner hit a fly ball down the right field line and right fielder JT Benson went into a full extension dive making the catch. Kasten Furr, the runner on second, was standing on third, and Nick Hassan had already rounded second base. Benson promptly got up and tossed the ball in as the Otters turned a triple play and got out of the jam.

The Mud Monsters mustered one hit after the triple play and just two baserunners over the final two innings as Evansville tacked on two in the ninth. The loss drops the Mud Monsters to .500 as they get set to take on the Lake Erie Crushers (47-32) for three games at home over the weekend in a crucial series with just 16 games to play. Brandon Mitchell (6-3) will get the ball in game with Tyree Thompson (4-2) expected to start Saturday's game. The game tomorrow will start at 6:30 CDT from TrustMark Park.







