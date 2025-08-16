Tapia's Three-Homer Night Lifts Bird Dawgs to 7-3 Win
Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
AUGUSTA, N.J. - A power surge carried the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday night, as they hit five home runs in a 7-3 win over the Sussex County Miners at Skylands Stadium.
Kalae Harrison put the Bird Dawgs ahead in the third inning with a three-run home run.
Emmanuel Tapia added to the lead in the fourth, sending a 415-foot shot over the right-field fence for a 4-0 advantage.
The Miners answered in the bottom half when Abdel Guadalupe doubled in a run to cut it to 4-1.
Elias Stevens made it 5-1 in the fifth with a solo homer to center before Dom Johnson drove in two runs in the bottom of the inning to bring the Miners within 5-3.
Tapia's second homer of the night came in the sixth, extending the lead to 6-3. Two innings later, he tied the Frontier League record with his third of the game and 20th of the season, capping a 7-3 win.
Drew Henderson (4-3) earned the victory with a quality start, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out six over six innings.
Jackson Balzan (6-6) took the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits across six innings.
With the win, the Bird Dawgs improved to 31-49 and will try to take the series against the Miners on Saturday, Aug. 16, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs at bat
