ValleyCats Hold on in Pitcher's Duel in Brockton
Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
BROCKTON, MA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (45-30) defeated the Brockton Rox (32-45) 2-1 on Friday at Campanelli Stadium.
Tri-City broke the deadlock in the sixth. Josh Leslie doubled off Eli Majick. Amani Larry singled Leslie to third. Cam Jones hit into a double play, scoring Leslie, and providing the ValleyCats with a 1-0 advantage.
Leslie singled in the eighth against Heisell Baro. Larry and Jones walked to load the bases. Chris Burgess picked up an RBI groundout against Michael Saturria to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead.
Brockton chipped away in the bottom of the eighth. JR DiSarcina singled off Connor Wilford and Austin White walked. Jeter Ybarra greeted Austin Dill with an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Liu Fuenmayor closed out the game with a scoreless ninth and collected his 12 th save. He tossed an inning, giving up one hit and one walk, while striking out one.
Wilford (8-2) earned the win and turned in the longest outing of his professional career. He pitched 7.1 innings, yielding one run on seven hits, walking two, and striking out two.
Majick (3-2) received the loss. He tossed six frames, allowing one run on eight hits, walking two, and striking out three.
The ValleyCats have a doubleheader against the Rox tomorrow, Saturday, August 16 th. First pitch of Game 1 of twinbill is scheduled for 4:30 PM.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 2 | BROCKTON 1
W: Connor Wilford (8-2)
L: Eli Majick (3-2)
S: Liu Fuenmayor (12)
Time of Game: 2:51
Total Attendance: 1,390
The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns to "The Joe" for its final regular season homestand of the year from August 19-24. The 'Cats take on the Boulders from August 19-21 and welcome in the Joliet Slammers from August 23-25. Secure your ticket to fun here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.
