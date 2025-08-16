Thunderbolts Lose on Late Gateway Rally

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies scored three runs in the final two innings and got a game-winning sacrifice fly from Abdiel Diaz to beat the Thunderbolts 5-4 in the series opener at Arsenal BG Ballpark Friday night.

Diaz gave the Grizzlies (48-33) an early lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

That lead held into the fourth as both starting pitchers got off to strong starts. Tyler Wehrle struck out five batters over the first three innings but Gateway's Zac Treece was even better. He retired the first eight batters and didn't allow a run over the first three innings.

The Bolts (32-50) broke through on Treece in the fourth. Michael Sandle singled and Carlos Pena followed by hitting his first pro home run, making it 2-1. Grant Thoroman followed with his second homer, extending the lead by one.

Gateway got a sacrifice fly from Dale Thomas in the bottom of the inning but the Bolts made it a two-run lead again on a Sandle RBI fielder's choice in the fifth.

The score was still 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth, when Gateway tightened it up. Victor Castillo's sacrifice fly brought the Grizzlies to within one.

Edwin Mateo led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and Cole Brannen was hit by a pitch, putting the winning run on base. After a sacrifice bunt, Toby Hall elected to load the bases on an intentional walk. Sawyer Smith followed by drawing an RBI walk, forcing in the tying run. Diaz came up next and hit a flyball into shallow left field. Thoroman fired home and Brannen just beat the throw to win the game for Gateway.

Alec Whaley (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win and Trevin Reynolds (5-5) took the loss.

Game Two of the series is set for Saturday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Dante Maietta (3-2, 6.17) starts for Windy City against Gateway's Lukas Veinbergs (5-4, 4.15). First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







