Reeves and Zeisler Fuel Florence Comeback

Published on August 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were led by a five-run ninth inning to take down Trois-Rivieres 8-6 in the series opener.

Florence came out to a roaring start with three hits in the top of the first. Tyler Shaneyfelt led things off with a single and stole second on the very next pitch. With the runner in scoring position, TJ Reeves lined a single into shallow centerfield, but the throw to the plate beat Shaneyfelt for the first out of the inning. Hank Zeisler would follow with another single, moving runners to first and third. Zeisler stole second, and as the throw went down to the bag, Reeves broke for home, but Trois Rivieres cut him down at the plate again. Florence left the inning empty-handed.

The rookie pitcher, Agnel Miranda, drew the start, looking to snap a season-high six-game losing streak for Florence. Miranda faced some control issues in his first two professional starts, but put those behind him today, only issuing one walk in the outing. Unfortunately, Trois-Rivieres hit him around to the tune of eight hits and five runs, four earned.

Florence scored their first run in the third inning when Zeisler knocked home Shaneyfelt to make it a 3-1 ballgame. An RBI double from Brendan Bobo in the sixth brought home Reeves, making it 5-2 in favor of Trois-Rivieres. Anthony Brocato would rope his 15th homer of the season in the eighth, which cut the Trois-Rivieres lead in half.

Down 6-3 in the top of the ninth, Henry Hunter led off with a single and was followed by walks from Hector Nieves and Shaneyfelt to load the bases for Reeves. The reigning Frontier League Rookie of the Year delivered his fifth hit of the night, a two-run single to bring the Y'alls within one. Still with two runners on base, the Captain, Hank Zeisler, came through in the clutch with a go-ahead three-run blast to give Florence the 8-6 lead! This marked Hank Zeisler's team-high 20th home run of the season.

Max Whitesell entered to close the game out in the ninth. The Aigles would bring the tying run to the plate with just one out, but couldn't convert, and Whitesell picked up his second save of the season. Notably, Chris Lotito and August Souza were phenomenal out of the bullpen, combining for five innings and allowing just one unearned run while picking up seven strikeouts.

Florence and Trois-Rivieres return for game two of the three-game series on Saturday night. The Y'alls will send RHP Bradley Wilson to the mound, while Trois-Riviere's starter remains TBA. The first pitch is set for 6:05 PM ET.







