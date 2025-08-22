Grizzlies Settle for Series Win in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind big early and never recovered, taking a 17-5 loss against the Schaumburg Boomers in their bid for a series sweep. The loss kept the club's playoff magic number at 3, and also put them behind the Boomers once again by one-half game in the West Division standings with three series remaining in the regular season.

Gateway got on the board first in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by D.J. Stewart, and Ben Harris (5-2) got the first two batters he faced out in the bottom of the inning. But then the troubles began for the rookie right-hander, who walked Christian Fedko and Anthony Calarco before giving up a three-run home run to Banks Tolley, making it 3-1 Schaumburg.

After Gateway got a run back in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Cole Brannen, the wheels came off for Harris in the bottom of the second, as he walked two and hit two while giving up eight runs on just five hits, blowing the game open and making the score 11-2. Anthony Calarco would single home two more runs in the third inning to make the score 13-2.

Gateway would score one more run in the fifth inning on yet another sac fly by Dale Thomas, and two runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Brannen and on an error by Will Prater at shortstop with Jose Alvarez batting, but it was not nearly enough, as Schaumburg plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth to run the margin up to the final 17-5 score against Stewart, who pitched in the inning after Matthew Lee tossed a scoreless seventh.

Alvery De Los Santos was able to spare the rest of Gateway's bullpen with four and two-thirds frames in relief, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out four, providing the Grizzlies with their lone silver lining.

Gateway will look to put the game behind them when they travel to Florence to continue their road trip on Friday, August 22. Zac Treece will look to be a stopper again for the Grizzlies against the Y'alls, who will throw left-hander Evan Webster. First pitch at Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 6:03 p.m. CT.







