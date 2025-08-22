Peña's Homer, Bolts Pitching Beat Crushers for Series Win
Published on August 21, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - Windy City took the series with a 3-1 win over the Lake Erie Crushers at Ozinga Field Thursday night.
Both starting pitchers - the Bolts' Tyler Wehrle and Lake Erie's Ethan Smith - got off to dominant starts, each putting up four scoreless frames to open the game.
The first run of the night came off the bat of the Crushers' Sam Franco, putting Lake Erie up 1-0 with a solo home run in the fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Michael Sandle hit a one-out single. Carlos Peña gave the ThunderBolts the lead with one swing of the bat, hitting a two-run home run. Peña, who debuted with the Bolts Aug. 14, continued his hot start, hitting .333 with two home runs over his first six games played.
With Lake Erie runners on first and third in the eighth inning, Sebastian Alexander hit a bouncing ball in the infield. Garrett Broussard quickly fielded the ball and threw home, and Zach Beadle laid down a swift tag to get the runner out.
Sandle drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting on base for his fourth time of the night. He finished the game 3-3 and scored his 70th run of the year.
Carsen Plumadore, Jalen Evans and Trevin Reynolds each pitched a scoreless outing for the Bolts to keep the Crushers at just one run.
Plumadore (2-3) earned the win after 1.1 scoreless innings, retiring all four of the batters he faced. Juan Zapata (0-1) took the loss after giving up three runs in the sixth inning. The save went to Reynolds, his ninth.
The Bolts get on the road to face the Evansville Otters at 6:35 CDT Friday night. Dante Maietta (4-2, 5.46) will take the mound for Windy City. Details for the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
