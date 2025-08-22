Florence Comes up Short in Another Tough Loss
Published on August 21, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell 3-2 in their final game against Mississippi in 2025. Florence finished the season 3-9 against the new expansion team this season.
Florence would send rookie right-hander Bradley Wilson to the mound for his fifth start for the Y'alls, and his first at home in Florence. Wilson would start the game off smoothly, sending the Mud Monsters down in order. Wilson finished with a season-high six strong innings, but was dealt the loss Thursday night.
Mississippi starter Brandon Mitchell would start much the same, but would quickly get run support, as a pair of Mud Monsters would bring across two runs in the fifth, giving Mississippi a two-run lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
Florence would keep getting baserunners on base, but would fail to convert any runners to runs until the sixth. The Y'alls would open up the sixth with Mike Ballard starting the inning with a single, followed by Henry Hunter doubling into right-center field to give Florence its first run of the day.
The Y'alls would bring Chris Lotito in the ballgame, and he would be flawless, going six up, six down in the seventh and eighth to keep the game within two. Max Whitesell would keep Mississippi scoreless in the eighth, giving Florence an opportunity to come back as winners in the ninth.
The Y'alls threatened in the ninth with a leadoff single from Jackson Hauge. Dalen Thompson would walk to give Florence the tying run on base and the winning run coming to the plate. A wild pitch brought home Hauge to make it 3-2 Mississippi, placing Thompson in scoring position. Zade Richardson came on to pinch-hit, but inevitably looked at strike three to end the ballgame.
Florence will welcome the Gateway Grizzlies for a four-game series starting on Friday night. The series will be the last between Gateway and Florence in 2025 and will feature a doubleheader on Saturday night. The Y'alls will send the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, Evan Webster, to the mound with the first pitch set for 7:03 PM. It is Latin Heritage Night at Thomas More Stadium as well as Firework Friday, presented by Groen McDonald's and detonated by Rozzi.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.