Wild Things Drop 7th in a Row for First Time Since 2013

Published on August 21, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Despite a big swing from Jeff Liquori in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter that forced extras, Evansville escaped Washington with a sweep thanks to a run in the 10th that Washington couldn't answer. The 7-6 loss in 10 served as Washington's first extra-inning loss at home this season, but also its seventh consecutive defeat, Washington's first seven-game skid since 2013.

Evansville's offense started off hot with the help of a Wild Thing error and they led 1-0 leaving the top of the first inning. Washington was able to retaliate with Andrew Czech's 23rd home run of the season that traveled 450 feet and brought in three runs. Washington led 3-1 after one inning.

Czech's homer was the 85th of his career, breaking a fourth-place tie with Jose Vargas (Traverse City, 2011-16) on the Frontier League career home run charts. Czech holds fourth alone now and is one behind a tie for third with Morgan Burkhart.

Stephen Paolini in the top of the second inning hit a home run of his own for the Otters to cut the Washington lead down to one run. Evansville scored at least one run for the third-straight inning when LJ Jones and Keenan Taylor hit back-to-back home runs for Evansville and claimed a 5-3 lead in the top of the third.

Following a hit-by-pitch from starting pitcher Kobe Foster, he was ejected right before a benches-clearing moment between both teams. Evansville manager Andy McCauley was thrown out following the altercation and the game was put into protest following the ejection.

At this point Dylan Kirkeby was put into the game to get the final out in the top of the third inning and he did with the help of Cole Fowler and Czech. The Wild Things were unable to chip away at the Evansville lead and remained down 5-3 after three innings.

Kirkeby was able to hold the Otters off home plate in the fourth. Czech forced a walk, and with the help of a Wagner Lagrange single, a wild pitch and sacrifice-fly, Czech scored, earning his second run and cutting down the Evansville lead to 5-4. Wild Things catcher Three Hillier then joined the party bringing home Lagrange from second on an RBI single tying the game at five apiece.

After having 10 total runs and 10 total hits between both teams in the first four innings, the next four innings had zero runs and three total hits between Evansville and Washington entering the ninth inning.

With two on in the ninth, LJ Jones brought in the go-ahead run for the Otters for his ninth RBI of the series, giving Evansville a 6-5 lead.

With two outs and a runner at first base, manager Tom Vaeth brought in pinch hitter Jeff Liquori who brought home the game-tying run on an RBI double.

Evansville was able to score a run in the top half of their inning in the 10th, and Washington had two runners on base with one in scoring position but was not able to get the job done and lost 6-5.

With that 6-5 loss, Evansville sweeps the Wild Things and advances to 35-52 while Washington falls to 47-40 on the season. The Wild Things welcome the Mississippi Mud Monsters for a three-game series at EQT Park starting tomorrow with first pitch for game one scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and while holding just a three-game lead over Mississippi for the final playoff spot in the conference.







