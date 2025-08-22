Bird Dawgs Drop Finale, Split Series with Jackals

KINSTON, N.C - The Down East Bird Dawgs settled for a series split Thursday night, falling 8-2 to the New Jersey Jackals at Historic Grainger Stadium.

New Jersey jumped in front in the first when Isaac Bellony doubled to drive in a run, and Jimmy Costin followed with an RBI single. The Jackals added another in the second as Ryan Ford singled to make it 3-0.

Elias Stevens put the Bird Dawgs on the board in the third with a solo home run, but New Jersey broke the game open with five runs in the fourth to stretch the lead to 8-1.

Down East scored its final run in the eighth on a Yassel Pino sacrifice fly.

Drew Henderson (4-4) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits with four strikeouts over four innings.

Anthony Leak (2-2) earned the win for New Jersey, striking out 10 and allowing just one run on four hits through seven innings.

With the loss, the Bird Dawgs fell to 34-52 and remain at home Friday to open their final homestand of the season against the New York Boulders.

