Paz The Savior For Mississippi

Published on August 21, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (43-43) were held scoreless through the first seven of Wednesday's game in Florence until they busted out for four runs and won the game 4-3. Brian Williams was able to use his sinker effectively in what is considered a hitter's ballpark, keeping the Florence (37-48) offense to just two runs over six innings. Three hits and four runs capped by a grand slam from Karrell Paz was all that the Mud Monsters needed to complete their comeback.

The two teams were without a run over the first two innings with both teams picking up a hit in each of their two turns at the plate. In the bottom of the third, Tyler Shaneyfelt singled and stole second. He came around to score on a single by Michael Ballard. TJ Reeves made it three straight hits for Florence and would score two batters later when Zade Richardson had the Y'alls fourth hit of the inning.

Nothing would occur between the fourth and the seventh, with Mississippi stranding a runner at third in the fifth. Florence left a runner on second to end the sixth. In the seventh, Mississippi had an opportunity with two outs as Samil De La Rosa (2-for-3) was hit by a pitch and Kasten Furr (1-for-3) followed with a single. They were left on first and second as a fielder's choice ended the seventh.

In the bottom half, Florence got their third run thanks to a Reeves sacrifice fly that scored Dillon Baker. Brayland Skinner (0-for-4) led off the eighth with a walk and moved to second on Kyle Booker's (1-for-4) walk. Davis Bradshaw (2-for-4) singled with one out to load the bases. After a pop up to shortstop off the bat of Charlie Updegrave (0-for-4), Karrell Paz (2-for-4) came to the plate. Facing new pitcher, Seth Maddox, Paz drilled the first pitch for a go-ahead grand slam. Chris Barraza came on and picked up his sixth save in the ninth to close the door on Florence. The final game of the series will be played at 6:40 CDT tomorrow before the Mud Monsters get on the bus and head to Washington to take on the Wild Things at EQT Park over the weekend.







Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.