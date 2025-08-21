Crushers Run Away from Bolts in Middle Game of Series

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts' small ball was not enough to compete with the Crushers' bats, as Windy City took a 14-3 loss against the Lake Erie Crushers at Ozinga Field Wednesday night.

In the first inning, Lake Erie (49-34) loaded the bases but the Bolts (34-51) limited the damage to just one run.

Windy City responded right away. Christian Kuzemka hit a bouncing ground ball to the third baseman, who bobbled it and could not get a throw off. This allowed Michael Sandle to score and tie the game, 1-1.

Both teams were quiet until the fourth inning. The Crushers tacked on four more runs, including a two-run home run from Sebastian Alexander.

Cam Phelts' speed gave the Bolts another run in the fifth inning. Phelts sprinted out an infield single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. An RBI from James Dunlap allowed Phelts to score.

Lake Erie scored runs in the next three consecutive innings to break it open, making it a 13-2 ball game.

In the eighth inning, Zach Beadle hit a stand-up double into the corner in left field. Cam Phelts immediately followed with a single, and Michael Sandle's sac fly brought Beadle home.

The Crushers added one more run in the ninth, ending their day with 14 runs.

Darrien Ragins (6-5) earned the win after five innings of work. Eric Turner (7-4) gave up five runs to take the loss.

The Bolts will go for the series win against the Crushers at 6:35 CDT Thursday night. Tyler Wehrle (0-0, 1.88) will look to get the win for the Bolts against Ethan Smith (6-5, 4.92). The game will be followed by a show from EGO Pro Wrestling for White Castle Wrestling Thursday. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







