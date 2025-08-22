Five-Run Fourth Ignites Jackals Offense While Leak Dominates in Series Finale Victory
Published on August 21, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (26-57) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (34-52) 8-2.
The Jackals raced out to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning with two outs when Issac Bellony doubled to score Jake DeLeo. Later in the frame, Jimmy Costin singled in Bellony. They added on one more in the second inning courtesy of a Ryan Ford single that drove in Arbert Cipion, which grew the lead to 3-0.
The Bird Dawgs sliced into the gap in the third on an Elias Stevens solo home run, making it 3-1. However the Jackals answered with a five run fourth beginning with a Ford single coupled with an error which allowed Cipion to score. The next hitter, DeLeo singled in Ford, which increased the lead to 5-1. A batter later, Bellony doubled in DeLeo. Two hitters later, Bellony scored on a Costin single with an error, enhancing the advantage to 7-1. New Jersey rounded out the scoring when Gilberto Torres scored on a Sebastian Mueller single, making it 8-1. The Jackals closed by matching a season high of 15 hits.
Down East tacked on a run in the eighth inning when Yassel Pino lifted a sacrifice fly that brought in Cole Hill, cutting the deficit to 8-2.
Jackals starter Anthony Leak (W, 2-2) tossed seven innings, giving up one run while striking out ten. Colt Webb followed, pitching one inning and conceding an unearned run. Frankie Giuliano spun a zero in the ninth.
Down East starter Drew Henderson (L 4-4) took the loss, pitching four innings allowing eight runs with four strikeouts.
The Jackals return home for a three-game set with their in-state foes, the Sussex County Miners. First pitch of Friday's opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
