Jackals Drop Game Three to Down East

Published on August 21, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (25-57) fell to the Down East Bird Dawgs (34-51) 6-4.

Down East opened with a two-run home run in the first inning from Jaylen Smith. In the second, Ali LaPread launched a solo shot to grow the Down East lead to 3-0. They tacked on two more runs in the third inning when Kalae Harrison scored on a wild pitch and Smith grounded out to drive in Yassel Pino.

New Jersey sliced the margin down to two in the top of the fifth. Patrick Sanchez knocked a ground-rule double to score Sam Angelo. Later in the frame, Ryan Ford singled in Jimmy Costin and Sanchez. However, the Bird Dawgs got a run back in the home half of the fifth inning when Smith hit into a double play, which allowed Harrison to score, expanding the lead to 6-4.

Jackals' starter Nick Timpanelli (L, 1-6) tossed 4.2 innings and allowed six runs with two strikeouts. Max Martzolf entered in relief and put up a zero in 1.1 innings of work. Colt Webb and Dusty Baird followed and each threw a scoreless frame.

Down East starter Danny Beal (ND, 3-4) spun 4.2 innings, conceded three runs and struck out three. Caden O'Brien (W, 1-0) relieved Beal. He dealt 1.1 scoreless frames with two strikeouts. Jackson Hicks (S, 3) retired the side in order in the ninth inning.

The Jackals try to salvage the split tonight in the series finale against Down East. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







