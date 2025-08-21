Playoff Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on August 21, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that playoff tickets are on sale now for the 2025 Frontier League Postseason. Playoff tickets were made available to Season Ticket and Mini-Plan Holders as part of a special pre-sale but are now open to the general public for individual purchases as of Thursday, August 21 st at 10 AM. These tickets are live online via this link. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

Based on the current standings, the ValleyCats would host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round on Wednesday, September 3 rd. Gates would open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start. The 'Cats would then go on the road for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on September 5 th and 6 th.

If they are able to advance beyond the Wild Card Round, the Conference Finals Series would begin on September 9 th which would bring more home games to "The Joe". The Frontier League Championship Series follows that and is scheduled to get underway on September 16 th. Tickets purchased for any playoff games that are not played will become vouchers for the 2026 regular season.

The ValleyCats are currently in second place in the North Division, trailing the Québec Capitales by 6 games, but hold the first Wild Card in the Atlantic Conference. Their magic number is 4 to clinch a playoff spot with 11 games remaining in the regular season. This means that any combination of 4 ValleyCats wins or losses from the Ottawa Titans will result in a playoff berth. The 'Cats currently have a 7.5 game lead over the New York Boulders for the top Wild Card spot and a 7.5 game lead over Ottawa.

Overall, the 'Cats look to secure their second consecutive playoff berth and 10 th postseason appearance in their 23-season history.

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region and final homestand of the regular season. Tonight is I Love Upstate NY Night along with an appearance from The Cat in the Hat. The game and special appearance are presented by WMHT and PBS KIDS. Fans will have a chance to see the iconic Dr. Seuss character throughout the game. Try an Upstate NY delicacy: mozzarella sticks and raspberry sauce. Stay for postgame fireworks presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Tri-City will wear its alternate Collar City Cats uniforms for the final time this year honoring Troy's industrial and baseball history. Fans can purchase Collar City Cats merchandise here or at the ballpark at SouthPaw's Den. Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.