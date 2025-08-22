Crushers Bats Quiet in Finale Loss to Bolts

Published on August 21, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Crestwood, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (50-35) dropped the series to the Windy City ThunderBolts on Thursday night, falling 3-1. On the longest road trip of the season, the Crushers went 4-5, which is not awful considering the team traveled over 2,000 highway miles over the course of a week and a half.

The magic number to clinch a playoff berth remains at two with Mississippi's win. However, with Washington's seventh straight loss, the Crushers remain three games up in the Central Division with nine games left to play in the regular season.

Both starting pitchers were duking it out through the opening frames until RF Sam Franco blasted a solo home run in the 5th just over the leaping reach of the centerfielder, giving Lake Erie a 1-0 lead.

RHP Ethan Smith was efficient and effective in his 16th start of the season. He surrendered just three hits and was punching out Bolts up and down the lineup. Smith's final line: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K. He was in line for the win when he exited the game.

In the 6th the Crushers brought in RHP Juan Zapata for his first high-leverage appearance since he joined the team last week. The Bolts got to him in the inning, though. DH Carlos Pena golfed a two-run, go-ahead homer over the right field wall to give Windy City the lead, then RF Cam Phelts added on with a two-out RBI single to put the Bolts up 3-1.

Windy City went to their bullpen and were in some trouble in the 8th with Lake Erie putting the tying run on first base with just one out. On a LF Sebastian Alexander ground ball, 3B Garrett Broussard threw out 1B Scout Knotts at the plate, and RHP Trevin Reynolds exterminated the Lake Erie threat without the Crushers scoring.

RHP Leonardo Rodriguez did a great job in relief. He surrendered just one walk in two scoreless innings, striking out the side in the 8th.

The Crushers put the tying run to the plate in the 9th, but Reynolds remained steady, striking out the final two batters for a five-out save and the 3-1 ThunderBolts win.

Carsen Plumadore (2-3) got the win in relief, and Juan Zapata (0-1) was pinned for his first earned runs as a Crushers in the loss. Trevin Reynolds (9) was clutch in his multi-inning save.

The Crushers return home to Avon this tomorrow, August 22nd at 7:05pm. It's Fan Appreciation Night with postgame fireworks! Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.