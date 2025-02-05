Crushers Sign Two RHP, Power-Hitting Outfielder, and Standout D3 Second Baseman

February 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have announced the signing of four players to the 2025 roster: 2B Davie Morgan, RHP Logan Bursick-Harrington, OF Jordan Harrison-Dudley, and RHP Steven Ordorica.

Davie Morgan is a 5'8", right-handed hitting second baseman out of North Carolina Wesleyan College (D3) who received ABCA First-Team All-American honors in his senior season in 2024, hitting .396 as the team captain. Morgan hit .360 in his four seasons at NC Wesleyan, recorded double digit doubles all four years, and finished his college career with a 1.049 OPS. Last summer he was the Old North State League MVP, hitting .415 with 48 RBIs and a 1.207 OPS in 31 games for the league champion Clayton Clovers. He is currently playing for Skipper Jared Lemieux with the Alberta Grizzly in the California Winter League. He gives the Crushers another solid middle infield option in 2025 as Morgan will make his professional baseball debut.

Logan Bursick-Harrington is a lanky, 6'4" right-handed pitcher out of Davenport University (D2) that saw a bit of time in the Texas Rangers organization over the past two years with their rookie-ball affiliate. He gets good run on his 92-94 mph fastball and features a good slider and cutter. He was locker mates with former Crushers closer, Trevor Kuncl, in Spring Training in his time with the Rangers. His 13.2 K/9 in college gives the Crushers another solid option coming out of the bullpen, a group that was one of the best in the Frontier League in 2024.

Jordan Harrison-Dudley is a mountain of a man, standing at 6'4" 235lbs. The Cameron University (D2) alum had some great upper-classman years slashing .309/.378/.572 in 86 games over two seasons. He hit 21 home runs and had a knack for driving in runs during his college career, logging 96 RBIs including eight multi-RBI games his senior season. In 2024 he had a nice stretch with the Tucson Saguaros in the Pecos League where he mashed five home runs with a .419 batting average in 12 games. Harrison-Dudley has experience at all three outfield positions and will give a different look for opposing pitchers trying to maneuver through the Lake Erie lineup in 2025.

Steven Ordorica is the perfect mimic of Kenny Pierson with his unconventional sidearm delivery. The righty out of Hope International University (NAIA) was a force in college with his 2.40 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched. His control is his greatest asset, and he hardly surrenders any walks. The 2025 season will be his second year in professional baseball. His 2024 featured his largest workload, pitching in 33 games for the Idaho Falls Chukars in the Pioneer League. With Ordorica's addition, the Crushers bullpen now has a right-handed specialist to complement Kenny Pierson's left-handed specialty.

______________________________

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now on sale, giving fans the best experience on their terms and schedule. Plans start at $40 and include a priority selection of games, no ticket service fees, and the option of subscription-based payment plans. Fans can view more information at www.LakeErieCrushers.com.

Whether it's a birthday celebration, youth sports night, corporate event, or family reunion, group outings with the Crushers offer great fan experiences and benefits, including reserved seating and special perks. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com/ groups or call (440) 934-3636 for more information.

Single-game ticket on-sale dates and the full promotional calendar will be released before the season begins.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.