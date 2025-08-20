Five Unearned Runs Sting Crushers in 6-3 Loss to Windy City

Crestwood, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (49-34) fell to the Windy City ThunderBolts (34-51) 6-3 on Tuesday night. After an early pitcher's duel, one costly mistake sunk the Crushers.

Thankfully, Lake Erie remains three games up on Washington for the Central Division lead with the Wild Things falling 4-2 against Evansville.

Both teams traded early sacrifice flies, with 1B Alfredo Gonzalez lofted a ball to center field to even the game at one in the top of the third.

From there both starters settled in nicely. LHP Isaac Milburn didn't give up much in his six strong innings, and RHP Dylan Spain was cruising until the 5th inning.

After two quick outs, CF Michael Sandle legged out an infield single. Then, SS James Dunlap grounded a ball to SS Zach Campbell, who booted it slightly and couldn't recover in time for the out. The ThunderBolts went on to pound four straight run-producing hits - all with two outs - to take a 6-1 lead. All five runs were unearned on Spain. His final line was polarizing, but was still indicative of a quality start: 7 IP, 10 H, 6 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 9 K (season high), QS.

CF Dario Gomez tried to chip away at the deficit in the 7th. He launched his sixth homer of the season ahead of a walk and a double. Then, LF Sebastian Alexander scored on a wild pitch, and the Crushers had men on second and third with just one out and the tying run at the plate.

Windy City reliever, RHP Jalen Evans, buckled down and struck out Scout Knotts and Davie Morgan to escape the inning without any further damage, and the 6-3 score held as final.

Dario Gomez led the charge offensively, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run, and a stolen base.

Isaac Milburn (4-0) remains unbeaten as a professional, and Dylan Spain (7-4), despite pitching well, was stung by a defensive miscue in the loss. Closer Trevin Reynolds (8) nailed down the save for the Bolts.

The Crushers will look to lefty Darrien Ragins in the middle game tomorrow, August 20th at 7:35pm ET against the ThunderBolts. The team returns home to Avon this Friday, August 22nd. Tickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







