ValleyCats Sweep Twinbill against Boulders, Trim Magic Number Down to Four

Published on August 19, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (53-32) defeated the New York Boulders (45-39) 5-2 and 5-1 in a doubleheader on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 3,464 fans entered the stadium for SouthPaw's Not So Scary Halloween presented by Highmark BSNENY.

The ValleyCats magic number is now at four with 11 games remaining in the regular season. This means that any combination of four ValleyCats wins or losses from the Ottawa Titans will result in a playoff berth.

New York opened the scoring in game one. Duke Brotherton walked Austin Dennis in the first. Kyle Hess grounded out and Dennis moved to third. Jason Agresti plated Dennis with a single to give the Boulders a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City stormed back in the bottom of the first. Chris Burgess drew a leadoff walk against Aidan Risse. Javeyan Williams singled and Burgess advanced to second. Demias Jimerson hit a grounder to Santino Rosso, who threw the ball away, allowing two runs to score and Jimerson to move to second. Oscar Campos singled Jimerson to third. Two batters later, Ian Walters lifted a sac fly to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-1 advantage.

New York chipped away in the second. Zane Zurbrugg walked, stole second, and went to third on a throwing error from Burgess. Jack Scanlon hit a sac fly to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Amani Larry belted his first professional home run in the ValleyCats half of the second to make it a 4-2 contest.

Jimerson walked in the third. Campos singled and afterward, Jimerson stole third. Walters connected with his second sac fly of the night to pull Tri-City ahead, 5-2.

Brotherton (4-2) earned the win. He pitched five frames, yielding two runs on four hits, and walked three. Nate Nabholz pitched a scoreless sixth before Liu Fuenmayor retired the side in order in the seventh. Fuenmayor collected his 13 th save, and struck out one.

Risse (4-6) tossed a complete game and received the loss. He went six innings, giving up five runs, two earned on five hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Tri-City struck in the first inning of game two. Cole Patten walked Burgess. Julian Boyd singled Burgess to third, who came around on a sac fly from Jimerson to put the ValleyCats on top, 1-0.

Tri-City added in the second. Josue Urdaneta reached on a fielder's choice and swiped second. Josh Leslie singled in a run to make it a 2-0 affair.

Zurbrugg singled in the third off Stephen Still. Ryan Vogel walked before Dennis brought in Zurbrugg with a single to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Campos, David Glancy, and Ranko Stevanovic singled in the home half of the third to load the bases. Urdaneta knocked in two with a single to give Tri-City a 4-1 lead.

Boyd doubled off Scott Harper in the fourth. Jimerson delivered an RBI single to make it a 5-1 game.

Still (11-3) earned the win and turned in his second consecutive seven-inning complete game. He yielded one run on two hits, walked two, struck out seven on 103 pitches, and set down the last 13 batters he faced. The left-hander joined Arlo Marynczak, Easton Klein, and Parker Kelly as the fourth 'Cat to toss two complete games in the Frontier League.

Patten (0-1) was handed the loss. He lasted three innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out two.

Tri-City looks to take the series against New York tomorrow, Wednesday, August 20 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

GAME 1 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 5 | NEW YORK 2

W: Duke Brotherton (4-2)

L: Aidan Risse (4-6)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (13)

Time of Game: 1:58

GAME 2 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 5 | NEW YORK 1

W: Stephen Still (11-3)

L: Cole Patten (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:02

Total Attendance: 3,464

