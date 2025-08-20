Testa Earns 900th Professional Strikeout; Jackals Split Twin-Bill with Bird Dawgs
Published on August 19, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
KINSTON, NC. - The New Jersey Jackals (25-56) split a twin-bill with the Down East Bird Dawgs (33-51). The Jackals won 4-2 in game one and fell 2-0 in game two.
In the opener, Luis Acevedo opened the scoring in the third with a solo home run, giving New Jersey a 1-0 lead. In the seventh, Kenneth Jimenez scored on a Jake DeLeo single coupled with an error. The next hitter, Arbert Cipion blasted a two-run shot to put New Jersey up 4-0.
In the home seventh, Yeniel Laboy singled to score Yassel Pino. The next batter, Cole Hill singled in Laboy to slice the gap down to 4-2. However, Michael Esposito stopped the bleeding by inducing a groundout from Christian Adams.
Jackals' starter Tommy Lawrence (W, 1-3) earned the win, tossing six innings, allowing one run with two strikeouts. Esposito gave up one run in his lone inning of work.
Down East starter Brandon Kaminer (L, 3-4) threw six frames, conceding one run with six strikeouts. Former New Jersey reliever David Tiburcio surrendered three runs in the seventh inning.
In game two, Pino drove in both Down East runs. In the third, he singled in Hill. In the fifth, Pino skied a sacrifice fly, also plating Hill to put Down East up 2-0. The Jackals had two bases-loaded chances in the third inning and fifth frame, but failed to score.
Jackals' starter Joe Testa (L, 1-5) threw five innings, allowed two runs, and struck out three including his 900th career strikeout. Frankie Giuliano pitched a shutout inning in the sixth.
Luke Trueman (W, 1-1) earned the win in relief of Eric Waldichuk. He spun 2.2 innings and struck out two. Jordan Hicks (S, 2) earned the save, getting the last out of the sixth and securing a zero in the seventh inning.
The Jackals resume their series in Kinston tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
