Max Martzolf Earns Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Award

Published on August 25, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - New Jersey Jackals left-handed pitcher Max Martzolf has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 19th-August 24th. This is his first weekly honor and the first for the Jackals in 2025.

The rookie reliever made three appearances over the last week. He tossed 1.1 innings on Wednesday against the Down East Bird Dawgs where he allowed no runs on just one hit and struck out three. On Friday against the Sussex County Miners, he spun 3.1 scoreless frames with five strikeouts.

On Sunday, he made his first professional start in a bullpen game for the Jackals which was only his fifth start since he began his collegiate career in 2022. In the opener role, he threw three perfect innings with three strikeouts which resulted in a 1-0 win over the Miners.

The Jackals finish their 2025 home slate with a midweek series against the Tri-City ValleyCats. First pitch of Tuesday's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET







