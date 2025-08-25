Calarco Earns Second Player of the Week Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that Anthony Calarco has been selected as the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24. The award is the second of the season for Calarco.

Calarco helped the Boomers secure their fourth playoff slot in five seasons by finishing 13-for-27 at the plate (.481) over six games that saw the Boomers finish 4-2 including a road sweep of the Lake Erie Crushers over the weekend. The left-handed hitter tallied five doubles and scored nine runs while driving home nine. Calarco has set the Frontier League record for RBIs with 113 entering the final week of the season. The Winnetka, Ill. native also walked four times and was hit by a pitch once. Calarco slugged .667 and logged an on-base percentage of .563.

Calarco hit safely in five of the six games on the week, tallying four multi-hit performances. The New Trier High School graduate finished the week with three hits on Saturday, including a pair of doubles, and added four hits in a 14-7 victory on Sunday. Calarco was 2-for-2 on August 21 against Gateway, reaching base four times while driving home four and scoring three times.

An anchor of the top offense in the league and one of the best in league history, Calarco leads the league in homers (24), RBIs (113), doubles (31), total bases (228), games (90), extra-base hits (55) and slugging percentage (.644). Calarco also sits second in hits (125), third in at bats (354), and third in runs scored (81). The second-year member of the Boomers has set franchise marks for homers, RBIs, doubles and total bases. Anthony's brother, Alex, is also on the roster for the Boomers as a catcher. The Calarcos are the first pair of brothers to play for the Boomers in franchise history. The organization began play in 2012. Schaumburg is in the postseason for the seventh time in franchise history.

The Boomers (55-35) own a magic number of five to clinch the West Division with six games to play. The team returns home on Tuesday for the final three home games of the regular season. Tuesday night is Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.







