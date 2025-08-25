Bolts Close 2025 Season with a Fun Filled Labor Day Weekend

The ThunderBolts have only three home games left before closing the 2025 season!

Get out to the ballpark one last time this summer, Labor Day Weekend, August 29, 30 and 31st.

Friday, August 29 th at 6:35 pm - Super Mega Fireworks Night presented by Donate Life Illinois We begin our final home weekend of the season with a bang as we hold our annual SUPER MEGA Fireworks Night presented by Donate Life - Illinois ! This show will be longer, brighter, and the best show of the year. Also part of the night our great friends from Donate Life - Illinois will be holding their jersey auction during their annual "Donate Life Night!" Come out and support this great cause that goes directly towards increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues that save and heal lives. For more information on the mission and how you can help please visit Donate Life - Illinois.

For Friday Nights ONLY: We are bringing back that spectacular combo deal for Fridays only! Get 2 upper level seats, 2 hot dogs, and 2 beers/sodas/waters for JUST $30. This deal is available on-line and MUST be purchased BEFORE the date of the game.

Purchase your combo on-line HERE: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Combo in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

Saturday, August 30th at 6:05 pm - Super Mega Fireworks Night presented by Beggars Pizza Our final firework night of the season is our ever popular Elvis Night presented by Beggars Pizza where "The King of Rock and Roll" will be heard all night. Pregame entertainment goes from 4:15 - 5:30 pm when the must see John "Elvis" Lyons takes the field for your viewing pleasure. The night will continue with Elvis music and activities during the game before we close with our famous fireworks show!

Sunday, August 31st at 1:05 pm - JULIE, Inc. "Family Sunday" Our final game of the regular season is another Family Sunday presented by JULIE, Inc ! Get your JULIE Family Pack for JUST $49! Families will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 sodas, 4 ice cream cups AND 4 souvenirs! (foam finger, hat, sunglasses and thunderstick)

On top of the affordable ticket option, families will be able to enjoy face painting from Marvelous Faces and live animals courtesy of Dave DiNaso Traveling World of Reptiles, Big Run Wolf Ranch and Crosstown Exotics ! After the game all fans are allowed on the field to run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from your favorite ThunderBolts!

Purchase your family pack by walking up to the box office at anytime or you can purchase the packs on-line (instructions below):

Purchase on-line HERE: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Family in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

Finally do not forget that every Wednesday & Sunday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID.

Finally do not forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!







