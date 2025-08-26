Crushers' Final Homestand First Pitch Times/Schedule Set

Avon, OH - August 25, 2025 - The following schedule has been adapted for the final Lake Erie Crushers homestand from August 26-28th against the Down East Bird Dawgs:

August 26th - 6:35pm: $2 Tuesday ($2 hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and 12 oz soft drinks)

August 27th - 12:05pm

August 28th - 6:35pm: Fan Appreciation Night Part Two

The Lake Erie Crushers have clinched their spot in the Frontier League Playoffs and currently lead the Central Division by one game. The Crushers have a magic number of five to clinch their first division title since 2019.

Playoff tickets are on sale NOW at lakeeriecrushers.com!

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







