Wild Card Round Tickets on Sale Now

Published on August 25, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Tickets for the Frontier League Wild Card series for the Washington Wild Things are on sale now and are $5! With the Wild Things on the verge of their fourth playoff appearance in five years, fans can secure their tickets to see the playoff action go down at EQT Park.

This year, the Frontier League is playing a three-round format, with division winners visiting a wild card team for game one and then hosting games two and three of the Wild Card series. Game 1 of the set is scheduled for Wednesday, September 3 and will be hosted by the Wild Card qualifier. The division winner in the matchup will host Game 2 Friday, September 5 and Game 3 Saturday, September 6, if the game is necessary.

As of Monday, August 25, Washington is one game behind Lake Erie, plus percentage points given Lake Erie's dropping of two games out East earlier in the season, out of first place in the Central Division of the Midwest Conference. If the Wild Things qualify as a wild card team, they'll host Wednesday. If they end up division champs, they'll host Friday and Saturday (if necessary) in the best of three Wild Card Round.

Tickets are $5 and are on sale now. Click here or call 866-456-WILD for tickets. You can also purchase at the Ticket Return Box Office.

Here are individual links:

Game 1 - Wednesday, September 3 (if Wild Card qualifier)

Game 2 - Friday, September 5 (if Division winner)

Game 3 - Saturday, September 6 (If Division winner, if necessary)

Promotional details, official game times and more info will be made available once dates are locked in. Refunds will be issued for those who purchase tickets if the game is not played. Details are subject to change.

The Wild Things start a three-game series with the Joliet Slammers tomorrow night to begin the final week of the regular season with the playoff magic number at 1. First pitch in Joliet is slated for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CDT.







