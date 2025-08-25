Mud Monsters Drop All Three In Washington

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Washington, PA - The Mud Monsters (44-46) dropped all three games to Washington, losing on Sunday night by a score of 7-5. Mississippi fell behind early as the Wild Things got out in front early and didn't look back putting them on the brink of a playoff spot. Jeremy Peguero struggled in the loss as Gage Bihm and Art Joven kept the Mud Monsters in the game, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The Wild Things scored in each of the first four innings as all but one run in the entire game came in the first four frames. Wagner Lagrange reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first which put Washington on the board. Eddie Hacopian reached on an infield single scoring Ethan Wilder in the second. Hacopian would score on an RBI triple by Pavin Parks making it 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, Charles Mack singled in Lagrange and the next batter, Kyle Edwards doubled to score both Wilder and Edwards to open up a 6-0 Washington lead. In the fourth, Kyle Booker (2-for-4) doubled to lead off the inning. Travis Holt (1-for-4) followed Booker with a single, and Booker scored on a sacrifice fly by Davis Bradshaw (0-for-3) for the Mud Monsters first run of the game. Victor Diaz (1-for-4) smacked a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, pulling Mississippi a little closer. Karrell Paz (1-for-4) made it back-to-back homers, matching Diaz with his seventh on the season.

Andrew Czech responded with a home run for Washington in the bottom of the fourth making it 7-4 Washington. The homerun by Czech was his 86th putting him in a tie for third place all-time in the Frontier League. The Mud Monsters got a run in the top of the eighth on a groundout by Bradshaw scoring Booker, but two was as close as the Mud Monsters would get.

They return home for their last three games of their inaugural season in the Frontier League as they take on the Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:30 CDT from "The Swamp".







