Cipion Breaks up Scoreless Gridlock in Jackals' Ten Inning Victory against Sussex County

Published on August 25, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, N.J. - Arbert Cipion scored on a passed ball resulting in the only run in the New Jersey Jackals' (27-59) 1-0 win over the Sussex County Miners (52-38).

Max Martzolf opened the bullpen game for New Jersey, tossing three perfect innings with three strikeouts before being relieved by Richel Del Rosario, who spun four scoreless frames. In the eighth, the Miners had the go-ahead run on second base, but Dan Kiritsis struck out Sean Roby Jr. to secure the zero in the eighth. In the ninth, with Dusty Baird (W, 3-3) on the mound, Kenneth Jimenez threw out Will Zimmerman at second base, keeping the game scoreless. In the bottom of the ninth, New Jersey was retired in order courtesy of three pop outs induced by Tyler Luneke (L, 1-3). He followed Rob Hensey who spun eight scoreless frames with six strikeouts.

In the tenth with Zimmerman as the automatic runner on second base, Baird struckout Scott Seeker. The next hitter, Ty Gilligan grounded out to advance Zimmerman to third base. Baird struck out Hunter D'Amato to end the frame.

Cipion was the automatic runner for the Jackals in the home tenth. Gilberto Torres led off with a sacrifice bunt, moving Cipion to third base. Luneke struck out Jimenez to put the game one out away from sudden death. With Jorge Ortiz at the plate, Cipion took off on a pitch that got between the legs of Gilligan and swam around as Gilligan attempted the game saving tag to secure the victory.

The Jackals begin their final home series on Tuesday night against the Tri-City ValleyCats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







