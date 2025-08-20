Wild Things Bats Mostly Silent Amongst Barks in the Park

Published on August 19, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington found itself on the wrong side of a couple homers that produced three runs for Evansville and failed to get going offensively against division-rival Evansville, falling 4-2 for their fifth-straight loss.

The scoring kicked off in the bottom of the second inning when Tyreque Reed hit his 10th double of the season. Jeff Liquori waited two pitches before he hit an RBI single to bring home Reed. The Wild Things led 1-0 through two innings.

The Wild Things kept the bats red hot in the bottom of the third when on two pitches Charles Mack ended up at third and Ben Watson at second after back-to-back hits. Evansville, however, shut down the offense of Washington collecting three straight outs on the infield to hold the Wild Thing lead to one run.

Evansville's offense came alive and took its first lead in the top of the fourth inning off a two-run homer to left field. Washington was able to limit the damage to two runs but didn't collect any runs in their half of the inning, so Evansville led 2-1 after four innings.

Evansville carried its fourth-inning success into the fifth when the Otters had two baserunners after two quick outs and JT Benson helped Evansville tally another run to lead 3-1 through five innings.

Washington starter Regi Grace was pulled from the game in the top of the sixth after surrendering his third walk. Grace did exit the game after five complete innings of work and only allowed four hits, three runs, and struck out five. Right-handed reliever Christian Diaz was tasked with finishing the sixth inning for Washington and did just that.

Evansville notched its second home run of the game off the bat of Graham Brown and the Otters extended their lead to three runs and left the top of the seventh inning with a 4-1 lead.

Washington had only one baserunner since the fourth inning entering the bottom of the seventh inning and that streak was snapped after a two-out single was hit by Fowler. Mack cut Evansville's lead to two runs when he hit an RBI double into left centerfield. That's all Washington would get.

Chad Coles came into the game for Washington in the top of the eighth and got the Otters to go down in order for the first time since the top of the first inning.

Coles carried his productive outing into the ninth forcing another one-two-three inning for the Otters giving the Wild Things a chance to try and come back in the ninth. Washington went down to new Evansville closer Garrett Crowley with all three hitters being retired on strikes and six of the final seven total were retired on strikes to finish the game.

Evansville moves up to 33-52 on the season while Washington falls to 47-38. Despite the loss, Mississippi's loss in game one of a doubleheader to Florence does drop the magic number down to seven. Game two of the three-game set continues tomorrow at EQT Park with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.







Frontier League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.