Bird Dawgs Settle for Split against Jackals

Published on August 19, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs infielder Yassel Pino and bat dog Tonka

KINSTON, N.C - The Down East Bird Dawgs split their doubleheader with the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday night, dropping the opener 4-2 before bouncing back with a 2-0 shutout in game two at Grainger Stadium.

New Jersey jumped in front in game one when Luis Acevedo hit a solo homer for a 1-0 lead.

Pitching held strong on both sides until the Jackals extended their lead in the seventh, when Jake DeLeo drove in a run with a single and Arbert Cipion launched a two-run homer to make it 4-0.

The Bird Dawgs rallied in the bottom half of the inning when Yassel Pino scored on a wild pitch and Cole Hill hit an RBI single, but the comeback fell short in a 4-2 loss.

Brandon Kaminer (3-4) took the loss despite a quality start, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts over six innings.

Tommy Lawrence (1-3) earned the win, giving up one run on two hits in six innings.

Game two was another pitchers' duel, with the Bird Dawgs securing a 2-0 win.

Down East struck in the third when Pino smacked an RBI single to left for a 1-0 lead. The Bird Dawgs added to it in the fifth, as Pino drove in Hill with a sacrifice fly to secure a 2-0 victory.

Luke Trueman (4-3) earned the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Eric Waldichuk, who surrendered two hits across two innings. Jackson Hicks collected his second save of the season with a perfect 1 1/3 innings to close out the win.

Joe Testa (1-5) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings.

With the split, the Bird Dawgs move to 33-51 and will look to claim the season series on Wednesday, August 20, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

