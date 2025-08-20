Five-Run Fifth Inning Seals Win for Bolts

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts capitalized on timely hitting to power a five-run fifth inning in a 6-3 win over the Lake Erie Crushers at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

After a leadoff single by Daryl Ruiz in the bottom of the second inning, Carlos Peña hit a double on the first pitch he saw from Dylan Spain. Grant Thoroman followed with a sac fly to give the Bolts (34-51) a 1-0 lead.

But the Crushers (49-34) responded with a sac fly of their own, as Alfredo Gonzalez tied it up for Lake Erie in the third inning.

Hard hustle proved impactful for the Bolts all game, and was the difference maker in the fifth inning. Michael Sandle sprinted out a two-out infield single to keep the inning alive. Ruiz broke the tie with a two-RBI double, and Peña, Grant Thoroman and Josh Gibson all followed with RBI hits to make it a 6-1 ballgame.

The Crushers made noise in the seventh inning, scoring two runs from a Dario Gomez solo home run and a run-scoring wild pitch. Those would be the final runs of the game, as Nolan LaMere and Trevin Reynolds each threw a scoreless frame to seal the Bolts' win.

Isaac Milburn (4-0) got his fourth win in four games, allowing just one run over 6 innings. The loss went to Dylan Spain, who struck out nine but gave up six runs, one earned. Trevin Reynolds (5-5) earned his eighth save.

The Bolts meet the Crushers again at 6:35 CDT Wednesday night. It isSecureOne Security Services Military Appreciation Night atOzinga FIeld as well as Senior Night and Karaoke Night. Windy City's Eric Turner (7-3, 5.86) will be sent to the mound against Darrien Ragins (5-5, 4.03). The broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







