Brockton Comes Back But Falls in Ten Innings

BROCKTON, MA. - Justin Gideon delivered a go-ahead two-run home run to give Quebec a 4-3 extra-inning victory on Tuesday night at Campanelli Stadium. Les Capitales uptick their record to 59-26 and march one game closer to clinching the division title. On the other side, the Rox drop to 34-47 in their 2025 campaign as the playoffs slip further away.

Brockton starting pitcher Zach Eldred continued his hot pitching streak, yet took a no-decision. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing eight hits, one earned run, and walking four batters in the frame. Mike McKenna was credited with the loss, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and two runs on a 10th inning homer from Quebec's Justin Gideon.

Quebec starting pitcher Masatoshi Sakurai also wasn't a part of the decision but was near flawless; he pitched 6.1 innings, giving up one hit and striking out seven batters in the contest. Harold Cortijo collected the win, pitching two innings, giving up one hit, one earned, one walk, and one strikeout.

After a scoreless first inning, Quebec opened the scoring in the second inning. Marc-Antoine Lebreux singled to right field, and two batters later, Kendall Simmons delivered a base hit, and both runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Justin Gideon flew out to the right fielder, Jeter Ybarra, for a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game.

Quebec threatened in the third inning, but they left two runners in scoring position when Lebreux struck out looking on a 3-2 count to end the top of the third inning.

Les Capitales had two runners on with one out when both David Mendham and Kyle Crowl flew out to left field to end the top of the fifth inning. In the seventh inning, Quebec had two runners on with two outs when Brendan O'Donnell came onto the mound and struck out Mendham to end the top of the inning.

In the eighth inning, with one out, Les Capitales delivered three straight hits and loaded the bases for Gideon who reached on the error by second baseman Evan Giordano, allowing one run for Quebec to score, making it 2-0. Dylan Bedder entered in relief and retired the next two hitters as Les Capitales left the bases loaded.

Brockton's cold offensive snap looked as if it was continuing for most of the game. The Rox only had one base runner throughout the first five innings of the game until Hemmanuel Rosario walked in the eighth inning, and Giordano was hit by a pitch.

Jamey Smart reached on a fielder's choice as Brockton had the bases loaded for Nick Marola when he flew out to the center fielder, Lebreux. A few batters later, White delivered an opposite-field base hit to even up the game at two apiece with two strikes and two outs.

Kretzler led off the bottom of the ninth with a hit by pitch, and with two outs Giordano hit a double to center field. However, Brockton skipper Jerod Edmondson put on the stop sign in the last second, which resulted in Kretzler slipping around third as he was caught in a run down for the final out of the inning.

With an automatic runner on second to start the tenth, Gideon delivered a two-run home run to right field for his thirteenth home run of the season. In the bottom half of the tenth, the Rox had two runners in scoring position when DiSarcina grounded out to the shortstop Crowl to cut Quebec's lead to one. The Rox had two runners in scoring position when Ybara struck out looking to end the game.

Brockton will look to bounce back and keep playoff hopes alive tomorrow night when they continue their three-game set at 7 p.m. from Campanelli Stadium.







