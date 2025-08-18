This Thursday: Doug Flutie Night at Campanelli Stadium

The Brockton Rox, in partnership with Eastern Bank-the Official Bank of the Rox-will host football hero Doug Flutie at Campanelli Stadium on Thursday, August 21st for a special appearance. Flutie will throw the ceremonial first pitch, sign autographs and officially join the Rox as a player - pitching to a live batter during the game.

Highlighting the evening's unity of sports, Flutie will team up with Eastern Bank President and Chief Operating Officer and former Division 1AA (now FCS) college football player Quincy Miller for a playful, football-inspired, community challenge on the baseball diamond. With each completed catch - from short to deep - the Eastern Bank Foundation and the Rox will increase a donation to local non-profit House of Possibilities, proving that when baseball and football join forces, everyone wins.

Through the years, Eastern Bank and Doug Flutie have worked together to bring good to the community, including through the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, and they're excited to join with the Rox to bring an evening of sport, community good, fun and camaraderie to fans! To help drive more awareness for empowering individuals and families affected by autism to live their fullest lives, Flutie will also be available for autographs for a small donation to his Foundation.

Special buy one get one free ticket admission for fans wearing Boston College or Doug Flutie gear to the game.

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Football-inspired, community challenge on the baseball diamond with Doug Flutie at 6:45 pm, followed by Doug Flutie's ceremonial first pitch

Gates open at 6 pm; first pitch at 7 pm

WHERE: Campanelli Stadium

1 Feinberg Way

Brockton, MA 02301

WHO: Doug Flutie, The Brockton Rox and Eastern Bank alongside a big crowd of Rox fans and community members







