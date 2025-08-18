Webster Earns Pitcher of the Week Honors

Published on August 18, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are honored to announce that LHP Evan Webster has been awarded the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for his two starts in the week of August 11th-17th. The Northern Kentucky Native is the first Florence Y'all's pitcher to win the award since Ryan Watson opened up the 2024 season by winning it.

Webster would use a two-start week across the border to help the Y'alls finish out the longest road trip of the season. In his first start Tuesday in Ottawa, the left-hander would make it through seven innings of work for the second time this season. The Louisville alum surrendered just three hits, facing only three above the minimum, while holding the Titans scoreless for the entirety of his outing.

Tuesday's start was his first completely scoreless outing of the season, but his eighth outing allowing only two or fewer runs. The Y'alls would be unable to parlay that into a win, losing 1-0 to open the Canadian portion of the road trip.

Webster's name would be called again on Sunday to close out the 12-game road trip in Trois-Rivieres. Sunday would look much of the same from Webster, going six innings against the Aigles. The six complete frames would come with just a single unearned run allowed, while striking out a season-high eight hitters, and only allowing four hits.

The Y'alls would be able to close out Webster's performance with a win on Sunday, taking the series with a 2-1 win. The win was Webster's sixth of the season, leading the Y'alls' pitching staff. His scoreless week brings his ERA down to 3.96, the second-lowest of Florence's starting pitchers. The award is the third weekly award won by a Florence Y'all this season, following Armani Smith (6/2) and Hank Zeisler (6/16) both being awarded the Player of the Week awards.

Webster and the Y'alls return home on Tuesday for a six-game homestand starting with a $2 Tuesday series opening doubleheader against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Florence will play the final four innings of a rain-shortened affair, followed by a seven-inning game. The Y'alls will close out the penultimate homestand with a visit from the Gateway Grizzlies, featuring another doubleheader on Saturday.







Frontier League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.