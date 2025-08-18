Pitching Struggles as Miners Lose Rubber Match

AUGUSTA, NJ - One week after the Sussex County Miners won an extended series against the Down East Bird Dawgs taking five of six games at Grainger Stadium, the Miners couldn't repeat at home, as Down East flipped the script, taking two of three at Skylands Stadium, capped off by a 6-4 victory in Sunday's rubber match.

Miners starter Rob Hensey (7-5, 3.84 ERA) went seven innings, but couldn't keep the base traffic down, as he surrendered eight hits and five runs (four earned). Hensey surpassed the 100 strikeout mark in his last start, adding five more punchouts this afternoon to bring his season total to 105.

Opposite him, Spencer Johnston (8-6, 4.88 ERA) threw for 5 Ã¢..." innings, allowing four hits while giving up four runs (three earned) while registering six strikeouts.

Sussex County took an early 2-0 lead in the first, but rallies by Down East in the second and third innings gave them a 3-2 lead and a 4-3 lead that eventually put them ahead for good. Trotter Harlan led the offense, going 3-5 with two RBIs while five Bird Dawgs recorded multi-hit games..

For the Miners, Dom Johnson and Jordan Smith each homered, while Makhi Backstrom returned as a pinch hitter after missing the last two games.

The hits were in favor of Down East 12-6, with Sussex County not being able to take advantage of runners in scoring position.

Despite the loss, Sussex County (48-36) remains on top of the Atlantic Division, leading the New York Boulders by two games. Down East (32-50) is looking to play some spoiler ball to playoff hunting teams as the Frontier League regular season winds down.

The Bird Dawgs return home to take on the New Jersey Jackals, while the Miners will stay at home to take on the Joliet Slammers starting on Tuesday, August 19th. You can stream the game live on the Frontier League Network at frontierleaguetv.com or listen on the radio at Mixlr.com/scminers.







