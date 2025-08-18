Offense Struggles In Series Loss

Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (41-42) fell in the final game of the series to the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday night as they lost 9-. Jack Eisanbarger, the starter for Lake Erie was masterful and kept the bats dormant against a team that put up 15 runs the night before. Luis Devers pitched well enough to earn the win but was the tough luck loser in Sunday's game.

The Mud Monsters were in the game for well over two-thirds of the game, but a big seventh inning for Lake Erie was enough to propel them to the win. Devers (7-6) had two strikeouts over the first two innings while the lefty for Lake Erie, Eisanbarger had three strikeouts.

The Mud Monsters had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the first. With Brayland Skinner (0-for-2) on third and Kyle Booker (2-for-4) on first, a popup and two strikeouts kept them from scoring. Lake Erie struck first with on a fielder's choice that scored a run in the third inning.

Mississippi's offense got men on-base but couldn't do much with those runners on as Eisanbarger rolled a double play in third and was consistently mixing pitches as he got out Mud Monster batters. The Mud Monsters didn't have a hit between the fourth and seventh innings. Booker had a one out single in the fourth and the next hit came from Kasten Furr (1-for-3) with two outs in the seventh.

It was the seventh which was the big inning for the Crushers. Sebastian Alexander (2-for-3) led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Zach Campbell (2-for-3). Alexander would score on a Burle Dixon (1-for-2) single to center as Campbell would come home on the throw to second with Dixon stealing. Jackson Smith came on in the inning to relieve Devers, and after a strikeout and a walk, he gave up three straight hits. Two of those hits were run scoring as the Crushers put up five runs in the seventh to take a 6-0 lead.

They added one in the eighth and two in the ninth. There was a little controversy in the ninth as with one out and runners on first and second, Karrell Paz (0-for-2) took off for third base. Alfedo Gonzalez, the catcher for Lake Erie, took offence and started walking down the line, yelling at Paz for swiping third base in a nine-run ballgame. The benches and bullpens cleared but there were no ejections to be had.

The Mud Monsters head to Florence where they will continue a game that was suspended earlier this year and then play a three-game set against the Y'alls before heading to Washington to take on the Wild Things for three games. They will be back home for their last three home games on the 26th-28th of August from TrustMark Park. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 5:00 CDT from Thomas More Stadium in Florence, KY.







