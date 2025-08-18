Grizzlies Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

August 18, 2025

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that tickets for the 2025 Frontier League Playoffs are now on sale.

ALL tickets for all home Grizzlies playoffs games will be just $5 this year, and can be purchased by contacting the box office at (618) 337-3000, or by going online to GatewayGrizzlies.com.

The Grizzlies will also be selling Playoff Shirt Bundles in 2025- fans purchasing the bundle will get TWO tickets to any home playoff game plus a Playoff T-shirt for only $25. Fans will also be able to purchase the shirts individually for $20 both online and at the Izzy's Den Team Store, so those who choose to buy the bundle will essentially get into the ballpark for free!

Game times and dates are still to be determined by the final results of the remaining regular season games. The Wild Card round will begin on Wednesday, September 3rd, with Game 1 of the best-of-three series hosted by the two qualifying teams that do not win their division. The division champions will then host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6, respectively.

The Grizzlies have continued their renaissance in 2025 under manager Steve Brook, and are currently just 1.5 games back of first place in the West Division standings entering play on August 19. Led by a veteran core of all-stars, Gateway will be seeking their second Frontier League Championship. The club's "magic number" to officially clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive year currently sits at 6 with 13 games remaining.

The Grizzlies head out on the road for a 10-game road swing beginning tomorrow, August 19, against the Schaumburg Boomers, whom they trail at the top of the West Division standings. Gage Vailes will start the series opener at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







