Boulders IF Santino Rosso Named Frontier League Player of the Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that rookie infielder Santino Rosso has been named the Frontier League Player of the Week for August 11th-17th. The 23-year-old from Victor, NY, went 11-for-21 at the plate -- a .524 batting average -- with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBI's, and five runs scored, capped by Sunday's phenomenal 4-for-4 that featured a tie-breaking three-run homer on Fan Appreciation Day vs. the visiting Ottawa Titans.

Since debuting with the Boulders on June 10th, Rosso has played in 52 games and made 51 starts, establishing himself as the team's everyday third baseman. He's hitting .302 overall with six home runs, 39 RBI's, and 38 runs scored, and starts the final 13-game stretch of the regular season on a seven-game hitting streak, which he also accomplished in his first seven games with the red, white, and blue.

Rosso is the second Boulder to earn a Frontier League Player of the Week honor in 2025, joining All-Star shortstop Austin Dennis (July 7th), while LHP Mason Olson (June 16th) and LHP Isaac Rohde (July 21st) were previously named Pitcher of the Week.

The Boulders enter the season's home stretch just 2 games out of first place in the East Division and have a 2ÃÂ½ game lead for the final playoff berth in the Atlantic Conference. They open a critical four-game showdown against the Tri-City ValleyCats tomorrow (August 19th) with a 5:00pm EDT doubleheader at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium (aka "The Joe") in Troy, NY.

NOTE: All Boulders games are streamed live on FrontierLeagueTV.com, powered by HomeTeam Network. Get more information at www.FrontierLeague.com.

Tickets for all remaining 2025 home games and season subscription details for 2026 are available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.