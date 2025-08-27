"Banana-Ball" Style Game Highlights Action-Packed Final Weekend of the Rox Revival Season

Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox final weekend of the Revival Season is coming up this Friday to Sunday at Campanelli Stadium, and the Rox are ramping up the fun at the finish line! Headlining this weekend's action-packed promotional lineup the Rox will turn up the fun with "banana-ball" style action on Sunday, August 31st at 6pm!

On Sunday, for quite possibly the first time in professional baseball history, fans can enjoy music all game long, dance challenges, and fun interactive games with fans, all live during the action! The fun doesn't stop there as Sunday's Fan Appreciation "Banana Ball" Extravaganza will feature a postgame drone show, a souvenir baseball giveaway (1st 500), and 27 giveaways for 27 outs! Fans will receive raffle tickets upon entry, and there will be a winner for every out recorded by the Rox! Prizes include: tickets to opening day next season, Rox t-shirt, Rox hat, and more!

The Rox series vs. the New Jersey Jackals kicks off Friday, August 29th at 7pm with College Colors Night. Fans wearing their college gear will receive free tickets to that night's game. The Rox will celebrate America's colleges and universities throughout the night. On Saturday, August 30th the Rox are playing a doubleheader and are partnering with UPS for a toy drive to benefit Brockton's annual UPS Brockton Community Toy Drive. Donate a toy, get a free ticket to that night's game. Fans will enjoy Super Saturday Fireworks immediately following Saturday's game. Saturday's single-admission doubleheader starts at 4:30 with gates opening at 4pm, both games will be 7-innings.

After every Rox home game Kids can run the bases just like their favorite player, and on Sunday all fans can run the bases in celebration of the season! Fans can get tickets for this weekend's games at BrocktonRox.com/tickets.

What Do You Mean "Banana-Ball Style" action?

The Rox want the final game of the 2025 revival season to be as fun as possible. That means that players, fans, and maybe even umpires can participate in dance challenges during the game. There will also be a new batch of fun games and challenges for fans to participate in between innings, and music will be played all game long, during the action! Even our starting first baseman, Jamey Smart, will get in on the fun, when he performs the National Anthem on the harmonica!







