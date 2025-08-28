Otters Strike 11 Y'alls out But Fall Short in Middle Game

Published on August 27, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters (38-54) dropped the middle game against the Florence Y'alls (40-52) on Wednesday night 4-2.

The Otters sent out Adrian Montilva for his first start since June 5th and delivered a great outing. He used five strikeouts to get through the first three innings scoreless.

Evansville led off the bottom of the third inning with a single from JJ Cruz and a walk from Chase Waddell. After a sacrifice bunt, Graham Brown singled to score Cruz and give Evansville a 1-0 lead.

Montilva continued to deal, working scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth to maintain the lead. He entered the sixth, but was relieved by Ryan Wiltse with the bases loaded and no one out. Wiltse began his night with a bloop single, giving Florence the lead. He settled in afterwards, getting three straight outs to escape the sixth.

After a scoreless seventh from Wiltse, the Otters used a two-out rally from Crix Taveras and Dennis Pierce to tie the game at two.

Nick McAuliffe was brought in to work the eighth and after two strikeouts sandwiching a single, he looked prime to escape the inning unharmed. Unfortunately for the Otters, a defensive mistake extended the inning and allowed two runs to score for Florence, jumping them out in front 4-2.

Evansville got the tying run to the plate with two outs in the eighth, but couldn't score any runs.

The Otters are back in action tomorrow night against the Florence Y'alls at 6:35 p.m CT for the final home game at Bosse Field of the 2025 season. Evansville will get their ace Braden Scott (6-1, 2.04 ERA at home) fresh off his 11 strikeout performance where he became the single-season strikeout leader for the Evansville Otters.

Gates open at 5:30 for the final Thirsty Thursday that will include a jersey auction for the Beerseys that sparked a franchise-tying nine-game winning streak. College students get free general admission with an active college ID. The first 500 fans will receive Evan the Otter bobbleheads, sponsored by Heritage.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.