Mud Monsters Stay Alive With Win In Extras

Published on August 27, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (45-46) stayed alive in their race for the playoffs with a 4-3 win over the Gateway Grizzlies (53-38) in 10 innings Tuesday night. The biggest hit of the night came off the bat of Davis Bradshaw in the 10th as he won the game for Mississippi. The bullpen deserves as much of the claim as they kept the Grizzlies quiet offensively over fourth plus innings in relief.

The Mud Monsters got on the board early in the bottom of the first. Brayland Skinner (0-for-4) led off with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher, Jose Alvarez. Kyle Booker (1-for-4) bounced a ball to third, which wouldn't usually score a runner from third, but with Skinner's speed, the centerfielder crossed the plate with the game's first run.

Gateway got a run in the top of the third, but the Mud Monsters responded immediately in the bottom half. Kasten Furr (1-for-2) led off with a single and Booker walked. Travis Holt (1-for-5) laced an RBI single to score Furr giving Mississippi the lead. Victor Diaz (0-for-4) bounced into a fielder's choice scoring the second run of the inning.

The Grizzlies found their way back into the game off Brian Williams in the sixth. A hit-by-pitch and a single put two runners on in the sixth. Cole Brannen had a two-run double that tied the game at three as Williams recorded one more out and was pulled. Williams earned a no decision as he is slated to pitch the final game of the season at Windy City on Sunday. Jackson Smith came on and retired all seven batters he faced over and two and a third innings pitched.

In the tenth, starting with a runner on second, Chris Barraza threw a wild pitch that moved the runner to third. Barraza struck out Mark Shallenberger and Sawyer Smith but walked Edwin Mateo. The righty struck out the side by getting Cole Brannen to chase a high fastball. In the bottom of the tenth, Holt struck out against Keegan Collett and the next batter, Davis Bradshaw (2-for-5) lined his second hit of the day into centerfield for a walk-off single.

The Mud Monsters were helped by a Joliet Slammers win over Washington as one win by Washington and/or a Mississippi loss would eliminate the Mud Monsters from playoff contention. The Mud Monsters are back at it in the morning against Gateway at 11:00 CDT.







