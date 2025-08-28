Florence Pieces Together Resilient Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Evansville Otters 4-2 on Wednesday night at historic Bosse Field.

Making his last start of the season, Bradley Wilson took the mound for Florence. It was a clean 1-2-3 frame in the first for the rookie righty, but he was pulled from the game entering the second. Carter Hines entered the game, looking to provide some length to a thin bullpen that was already a man down. Hines struck out the side in his first inning, then surrendered a run in the third to give Evansville the early lead. The southpaw rebounded nicely in the fourth, going a season high three complete frames with four punchouts and allowing just the one run.

Florence got on the board in the sixth inning when Tyler Shaneyfelt singled and TJ Reeves and Hank Zeisler walked to load the bases. Anthony Brocato would bloop a single into centerfield to score two runs and take a 2-1 lead.

Will Carsten came on for Carter Hines in the fifth inning and once again provided some length for Florence. Evansville would scratch across a run in the sixth to tie the game on a controversial play at the plate. Carsten ended with a season-high three complete innings with three strikeouts and allowed just the one run.

Tied up at 2-2, Brocato singled and stole his first base of the season to move into scoring position with two away. Dalen Thompson would roll one over to short, but an error by the first baseman would allow Brocato to score. Jackson Hauge singled up the middle to score Thompson and add some insurance for a 4-2 Y'alls lead.

Seth Mattox would be asked to close things out, but needing a two-inning save to do so. The Oregon alum was cool, calm, and collected, allowing just one runner across two innings of stellar work and picking up his third save of the season.

Florence and Evansville will complete the season series tomorrow night at Bosse Field. The Y'alls send RHP Shaun Gamelin to the hill for his final start of 2025, and he will face Evansville's LHP Braden Scott. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.







