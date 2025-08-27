Mud Monsters Fall Along With Playoff Hopes

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (45-47) who needed to win and get help from the Joliet Slammers and the Down East Bird Dawgs failed to win against the Gateway Grizzlies on Wednesday afternoon falling 7-4. Brandon Mitchell didn't pitch poorly, but the offense couldn't get the timely hits when they most needed them to win game two of the series. In a game they had to win, the offense outhit Gateway, but it wasn't enough.

Gateway struck first with two runs in the top of the third inning. Back-to-back singles to start the inning, followed by a sacrifice bunt gave the Grizzlies second and third with no one out. An RBI groundout off the bat of Jose Alvarez and an RBI single by Sawyer Smith put Gateway in front.

Mississippi immediately responded in the bottom half. Kyle Booker (1-for-4) led off with a double to left centerfield and moved to third on a groundball. Karrell Paz (2-for-3) singled, scoring Booker and the first run for the Mud Monsters. Samil De La Rosa (2-for-5) dunked a single into right centerfield scoring Paz and tying the game at two.

The Grizzlies would score another two run in the top of the fifth to retake the lead and take the lead for good. A pair of RBI singles brought home their two runs in the fifth inning. It was the seventh inning that will haunt the Mud Monsters offense in the offseason. They loaded the bases with nobody out and down by two runs. De La Rosa hit a two-hopper to third baseman Dale Thomas who threw home to cut down the run at the plate. The next batter, Nick Hassan (0-for-5) had a swinging bunt in front of the plate that was gathered by catcher Matthew Lee who stepped on the plate and threw to first to complete the double play. Bases loaded and nobody out, the Mud Monsters failed to score a single run.

Lee in the ninth, laced a two-run double down the left field line and scored on a single by Smith giving Gateway a three run ninth which would be the difference. Mississippi got two runs in the ninth to pull closer, but it wasn't enough as they lost 7-4. They will play their last game at home in their inaugural season in the Frontier League tomorrow at 6:30 CDT from Trustmark Park before heading to Chicago for the last three of the year.







