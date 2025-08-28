ThunderBolts Drop Middle Game

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The ThunderBolts were held hitless into the seventh inning as they fell to the Schaumburg Boomers 4-1 at Wintrust Field Wednesday night.

The Boomers (57-35) got off to a hot start, scoring in the first inning for the second straight game. Christian Fedko doubled and Chase Dawson walked. Both men scored on a two-out single from Nick Podkul.

They doubled their lead in the third inning. Michael Gould singled and later scored on an Anthony Calarco groundout. The next pitch, Podkul hit a solo home run to make it 4-0.

The ThunderBolts (36-56) meanwhile, couldn't get their offense rolling against Christian Johnson. Grant Thorman walked and Cam Phelts reached on an error as the only two base runners through the first six innings.

With two outs in the seventh, James Dunlap broke up the no-hitter with a double but he was left at second base.

They scored their only run in the eighth. Phelts hit a leadoff triple and came home on Garrett Broussard's groundout, his third RBI of the series. Michael Sandle drew a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth inning but Schaumburg's Mitch White retired the next three hitters to put a stop to the comeback bid.

Johnson (4-3) ended up throwing eight innings and allowing only one run on two hits to earn the win. Tyler Wehrle (0-1) took his first decision of the year, lasting four innings and allowing four runs on five hits. He tied his career high with seven strikeouts. White earned his 11th save with his scoreless ninth inning.

The series closes with game three on Thursday night. Dante Maietta (4-3, 4.83) starts for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Derek Salata (5-6, 6.62). First pitch from Wintrust Field is scheduled for 6:30 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







