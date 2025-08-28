Titans Explode for Bounce-Back Win, Shrink Magic Number

Published on August 27, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans utility player Justin Fogel

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans utility player Justin Fogel(Ottawa Titans)

Pomona, NY - The Ottawa Titans (50-42) stormed out of the game early in a big 14-5 victory over the New York Boulders (48-43) on Wednesday - getting back in the win column and securing the season series victory.

With a pair on to start the night in the opening frame against rookie right-hander Emmett Bice (loss, 3-6), Robert Chayka and Justin Fogel connected for back-to-back RBI singles to put the Titans ahead. After later loading the bases with nobody out, Jake Sanford hit into a double play, scoring another to make it 3-0.

Kaleb Hill (win, 6-3) got into trouble in the bottom of the first, walking three of the first four batters to load the bases with one out. Getting out of the jam, the southpaw fanned Santino Rosso before getting Alfredo Marte to hit into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

Up by three in the middle innings, the Titans erupted for a five-spot in the fifth to extend the lead. AJ Wright and Aaron Casillas each drove in a pair with singles, while another run was plated on an error. Up 8-0, the Titans chased Bice from the game after four and a third. The rookie allowed five runs on six hits before right-hander Blain Traxel surrendered three unearned runs to finish out the frame.

In the sixth, the Titans were back at it against right-hander Parker Kruglewicz, adding three more. A bases-loaded walk to Cristian Inoa brought one home before Victor Cerny ripped a two-run single, seeing the visitors go up 11-0.

Hill's scoreless bid ended in the sixth, allowing a run on four hits. The lefty gave the Titans six innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits, walking three, and striking out five. Hill earned his second consecutive quality start in the process.

In the seventh, Fogel plated a leadoff Taylor Wright walk with a sac fly, before adding another with a double in the ninth inning, headlining a 5-for-5 night. In total, Fogel recorded two doubles and drove in three. The rookie is the first player in team history with multiple five-hit games in one season.

Lance Koch allowed a solo homer in the eighth before the Boulders got a trio in the ninth inning against left-hander Mac Lardner. Jon Beymer managed to limit the damage and record the final three outs of the game to preserve the win.

On top of Fogel's five-hit night, Jackie Urbaez posted a three-hit game. Victor Cerny, Robert Chayka, and Aaron Casillas also recorded multi-hit performances.

With the win, the Titans continue to sit alone in the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Conference, 1.5 games up on the Boulders with four games to go. The Titans' magic number is down to three to clinch a playoff spot. The Titans also secure the season series against the Boulders with the lopsided win.

The Ottawa Titans end a three-game series against the New York Boulders on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. The Titans will end the 2025 regular season over the weekend at home against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Single-Game Tickets, Group Outings, and 2026 ticket packages, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.