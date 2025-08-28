Boulders Drop Pivotal Rubber Game vs. Ottawa

Pomona, NY - After putting up 11 runs in a series-opening victory, the New York Boulders dropped the middle game of their critical set with the Ottawa Titans, 14-5, on Wednesday night at Clover Stadium.

For the second straight game, the Titans (50-42) jumped out to a near-instant lead, this time a three-run top of the first inning that stood up after the Boulders (48-43) worked three walks in the bottom half but were unable to capitalize and left the bases loaded.

RHP Emmett Bice (L, 3-6 / 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 K) bounced back to pitch a scoreless second, third, and fourth, but saw his night end with one out in the top of the fifth. RHP Blaine Traxel allowed both inherited runners to score, then gave up three more runs as the visitors expanded their lead to 8-0.

The Titans added three unearned runs in the sixth inning before New York finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth; 3B Santino Rosso singled in 2B Kyle Hess, who'd led off with a single and would add a solo homer to start the bottom of the eighth.

Ottawa capped their scoring with a two-run top of the ninth before the Boulders made a final push, getting their first four batters on and plating three.

Also of note:

* Rosso now has 10 RBI's in his last three games against the Titans

* With the Boulders' loss, Sussex County clinched the East Division and New York dropped back to 1.5 games behind Ottawa for the final Atlantic Conference playoff spot

The Boulders conclude their series vs. Ottawa tomorrow (Thursday) night, with the rubber game scheduled for 7:00 PM EDT.

Written by Dylan Brett and Marc Ernay







