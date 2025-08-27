Boulders Roll in Crucial Series Opener

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders opened their final home series of the regular season with a crucial 11-5 victory over the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday night at Clover Stadium.

With the win, New York (48-42) is back within a half game of Ottawa (49-42) for the Atlantic Conference's final playoff spot and kept the Titans' magic number to clinch at five.

Ottawa 2B Jackie Urbaez opened the scoring with a two-run HR in the top of first inning, but the home team responded in the bottom half by sending ten men to the plate and erupting for four runs, highlighted by a two-run triple for 3B Santino Rosso, who added an RBI groundout in the second.

The visitors drew within 5-3 in the top of the fourth before Rosso delivered again in the bottom of the frame, smacking a two-run double, stealing third, and scoring on a sacrifice fly by DH Alfredo Marte to make it 8-3.

The Titans scratched out two runs in the fifth against RHP Scott Harper before RHP Cole Patten came in with the bases loaded and stranded all three runners.

New York added a run in the sixth on a Titans fielding error and two more in the eighth, capped by Rosso's sacrifice fly that gave him six ribbies on the night..

LHP Ethan Bradford (W, 6-0 / 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K) tied his longest outing of the season, coming on to start the second inning in relief of RHP Aidan Risse.

LHP Cobe Reeves (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) was lights out in his third appearance since returning from the injured list, combining with LHP Grady Gorgen to shut out the Titans over the final three innings.

Also of note:

* Rosso is 6-for-8 with four extra-base hits and 9 RBI in his last two games against the Titans

* Reeves has yet to allow a run in 7.2 IP since returning from IR, with 14 strikeouts and 1 walk

The Boulders continue their series with Ottawa tomorrow (Wednesday) night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

