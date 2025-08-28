Johnson Pitches Boomers Past Windy City

Published on August 27, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Christian Johnson carried a no-hitter through 6.2 innings to help the Schaumburg Boomers to a 4-1 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts at Wintrust Field on Wednesday night, lowering the magic number to win the West Division down to two.

Johnson worked a 1-2-3 first inning and the Boomers provided enough support in the bottom of the frame. Christian Fedko led off with a double. Chase Dawson walked and stole second. With two away Nick Podkul slashed a two-run single to left to open the scoring. The lead grew to 4-0 in the third. Anthony Calarco drove home his 116th run of the year with a groundout and Podkul followed with a solo homer. Windy City had just two baserunners against Johnson going into the seventh. Johnson retired the first five batters and then sat down nine straight from the second through the fifth. Following consecutive strikeouts in the seventh, James Dunlap recorded the first hit, a double to center. The lone run for Windy City scored in the eighth.

Johnson earned his fourth win of the year by tossing eight innings and allowing just one run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Mitch White was able to shut the door for his 11th save of the season. The Boomers finished with seven hits. Seven of the nine members of the lineup reached base.

The Boomers (57-35) can potentially clinch the division title on Thursday night in the regular season home finale. The 6:30pm contest will serve as Fan Appreciation Night presented by AARP with giveaways throughout the evening. The game will also feature postgame fireworks and a drone show. Drone shows are presented by COUNTRY Financial. RHP Derek Salata (5-6, 6.62) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers against RHP Dante Maietta (4-3, 4.83). Playoff tickets are on sale now along with tickets to the final two regular season home contests. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







