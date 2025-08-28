ValleyCats Double up Jackals in Fourth Straight Win

PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (59-33) defeated the New Jersey Jackals (27-61) 8-4 on Wednesday at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the opening frame. Josh Leslie singled off Anthony Leak and stole second. Oscar Campos knocked in Leslie with a triple to put the ValleyCats on top, 1-0.

Ranko Stevanovic crushed his second homer of the year, which gave Tri-City a 2-0 lead in the second.

The ValleyCats added in the fourth. Ian Walters went to second on an error from Sebastian Mueller. Stevanovic singled in a run and advanced to second on the throw to the plate. Stevanovic scored after a pair of wild pitches to make it a 4-0 affair.

New Jersey chipped away in the sixth. Connor Wilford walked Luis Acevedo, who proceeded to swipe second. Issac Bellony grounded out and Acevedo went to third. Arbert Cipion doubled in Acevedo to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Dan Kiritsis walked Glancy in the seventh, who then stole second base. Julian Boyd grounded out and Glancy advanced to third. Leslie plated Glancy with a single to pull Tri-City ahead, 5-0.

Acevedo reached on an error from Leslie in the eighth. Bellony then homered off Nate Nabholz. Cipion walked and stole second before Ryan Ford walked. Afterward, Jake DeLeo laid down a sac bunt. Mueller brought in Cipion with a single to make it a 5-4 contest.

Glancy belted a solo shot, his seventh roundtripper of the year, in the ninth off Colt Webb. Leslie singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Campos was plunked and Dylan Broderick singled to load the bases. Walters drove in two runs with a single to provide the ValleyCats with an 8-4 advantage.

Wilford (10-2) earned the win and notched his fourth consecutive quality start. He hurled seven frames, allowing one run on seven hits, walking two, and striking out eight.

Leak (2-3) received the loss. He pitched six innings, surrendering four runs, three earned on six hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Tri-City goes for the sweep tomorrow, Thursday, August 28 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:35 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | NEW JERSEY 4

W: Connor Wilford (10-2)

L: Anthony Leak (2-3)

Time of Game: 2:42

