Lake Erie Bats Break out in Much-Needed Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (51-39) needed a win in the worst way possible on Wednesday, and they got just that with a 12-5 victory over the Down East Bird Dawgs (36-55).

The win knocks down Lake Erie's division magic number to three, and pending the results from Washington's game this evening, it could be down to two by night's end. As of now the Crushers lead Washington in the Central Division by 1.5 games.

A 1st inning run for the Crushers came in on an RBI groundout from C Alfredo Gonzalez, but Down East responded with a three-run 3rd inning capped off by a two-run homer from SS Kalae Harrison.

Lake Erie got right back to work in the bottom of the 3rd. CF Dario Gomez led off with a double, which was the only hit in the inning. However, three walks and a hit-by-pitch ahead of two sacrifice flies from 1B Derek Vegas and SS Jarrod Watkins amounted to a four-run frame and a 5-3 Crushers lead.

The middle innings were quiet until an RBI single from 3B Yeniel LaBoy in the 6th put the Bird Dawgs within a run, but that's all they would score in the inning. RHP Ethan Smith was very solid in his 17th start of the season. His final line: 6 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

In relief, RHP Dayan Reinoso pitched two scoreless innings, and it just so happened to be his birthday. No better way to celebrate your birthday than tossing up some zeroes.

The Crushers responded well in the late innings with some big insurance runs. Some RBI singles from 2B Davie Morgan and Jarrod Watkins in the 7th gave Lake Erie some breathing room, then the 8th inning provided the full-on oxygen tank.

And by "tank" I mean "tanks", and by "tanks" I mean "homers".

Dario Gomez launched his sixth of the season early in the 8th, then RF Sam Franco blasted his 10th of the year a few batters later. Derek Vegas added on his second sacrifice fly, and when the dust settled, the Crushers were up big, 12-4.

A pity run came across in the 9th for Down East, but it wasn't nearly enough as the Crushers snapped their five-game losing streak with a huge 12-5 win.

Ethan Smith (7-5) got the win, and Bird Dawgs starter Drew Henderson (4-5) was tagged with the loss.

